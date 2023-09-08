Egypt: Ethiopia Showed No Intention to Accept Middle Solution On GERD in Cairo Talks - Egypt to AL

Ethiopia has showed no change in its stances regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the talks that took place in Cairo late in August, said Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday 6/9/2023.

In his speech at the 160th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level, Shoukry asserted that Ethiopia has showed no intention to accept one of the available middle solutions that would fulfill the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia with regard to the dam issue.

In parallel, Egypt has also monitored no change in the Ethiopian unilateral position regarding the filling and operation of the dam, Shoukry affirmed.

Shoukry said Egypt calls for the Arab League to continue its support in urging Ethiopia to abandon its unilateral positions and show the political will required to reach a binding agreement on GERD without any delay.

Shoukry affirmed Egypt's continuous endeavors to reach a peaceful solution on GERD in a way that does not harm the Egyptian water interests and national security.

Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia held a new round of tripartite talks on 27-28 August to resume negotiations on the controversial mega dam that Ethiopia is building and operating on the Blue Nile.

The new round of talks come around a month after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed agreed on starting talks to finalize an agreement between the three countries on the dam within four months, according to a joint statement.

Egypt and Sudan have urged Ethiopia repeatedly to sign a legally-binding agreement on GERD, which would protect their water rights and people's interests.

The two downstream countries have warned against unilateral practices with regard to GERD, affirming the need for reaching the agreement before Addis Ababa can resume the filling and operation of the mega dam.

In his speech today, Shoukry also shed light on Egypt's stance regarding a number of Arab issues, including the Palestinian cause and the crises in Syria, Libya and Yemen.