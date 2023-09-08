Botswana: Marobela Mini Marathon Saturday

Gaborone — To ignite a passion for athletics and bridge the sporting gap in northern Botswana, former athlete has organised the inaugural Marobela Mini Marathon set for Saturday.

Gerald Bashingi, the event organiser, said in an interview that the race would be different from the traditional marathon spanning 42.2km.

Instead, he said the race would be in two categories; the 10km and three km.

He said the three-kilometre race would feature categories for adults, junior secondary school learners and individuals with disabilities.

In the 10-kilometre race, participants would compete in categories ranging from senior men, senior women, junior men, junior women or masters ranging from four years upwards.

He said they were expecting about 250 participants.

He further said the event did not have a corporate sponsor adding that they had received in-kind contributions and pledges from local businesses and individuals.

"We are working with the resources we have. Our primary goal is to generate interest in athletics and possibly contribute to charity, although that will depend on our final budget," he said.

"We intend to establish a certified route and aim to bring our marathon under the World Athletic Scope.

We want to keep the event accessible and engaging for our community while showcasing the region's athletic talent."

