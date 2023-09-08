Angola: João Lourenço Dismisses Deputy Governor of Malanje

7 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Thursday dismissed Domingos Manuel Eduardo from the post of Malanje Province deputy governor for political, social and economic matters.

The information was made public through a note released by the President's Press Office, which also states that the dismissal was due to mere convenience of service.

João Lourenço, who is also head of the Executive, returned Thursday to Luanda, after making a two-day working visit to the north-central province of Malanje.

AL/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

