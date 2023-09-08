Kenya: Energy CS Chirchir Sends Home 5 EPRA Board Members

Nairobi — Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary (CS) Davis Chirchir has sent home five board members of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority effective today.

Those sent packing include George Mwakule, Moses Murengu, Daniel Ndonye, Mercy Wambugu, and Caroline Githii.

Instead, Anthony Gachau, Diba Daudi, Abraham Kipruto, and Jenipher Long'or will be the new directors of the EPRA Board.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 12(1) of the constitution Energy Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum appoints, Anthony Gachau, Diba Daudi, Abraham Kipruto and Jenipher Long'or to be members of the Board of Directors of EPRA," read the gazette notice.

The new appointees will serve for a period of three years.

Expulsions come at a time when President William Ruto is appointing new officials to advance his post-election manifesto.

Since he took over, the head of state has instituted several radical changes, including the sacking of top officials in government positions that were part of the previous regime.