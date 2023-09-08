Botswana: Tsogwane Hails Digitisation Move

7 September 2023
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thandy Tebogo

Moremaoto — The Acting President Mr Slumber Tsogwane has hailed digitisation, saying it has transformed the local economy.

Mr Tsogwane told a kgotla meeting in Moremaoto on Tuesday that digitisation had opened up opportunities for people in rural areas, enhancing connectivity between people, government departments and private organisations, as well as helping to enhance banking services.

He said digitisation was driving socio-economic transformation, leading to more efficient production and distribution of goods and services.

Mr Tsogwane hailed President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's leadership strategy, saying it prioritised the needs of Batswana and would lead to a radical transformation of Botswana's economy.

He stated that President Masisi was an advocate of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which had led to schools, clinics, kgotla offices and other government offices being connected to the internet.

He pointed out that the importance of digital technology became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, when technology enabled people to engage in work, business and other social activities, which would have not been possible without connectivity.

"You realised that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued with Parliament proceedings virtually, which was enabled by digitisation," he said.

He stated that new and emerging mobile platforms had played a key role in promoting digitisation, and digital trade was rapidly growing.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of Moremaoto village development committee, Mr Castro Molefe requested a doctor and more nurses for the local clinic.

He also requested government to provide the village clinic with a pharmacist or pharmacy technitian, accommodation for nurses, a mobile clinic to service farms in the periphery of the village and an ambulance.

Mr Molefe stated that elephants were destroying ploughing fields and damaging property, crying for government assistance.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.