Mozambique: Ninth Round of Polio Vaccination Under Way in Maputo

Maputo — The health authorities in Maputo city have announced that they will carry out the ninth round of the polio vaccination campaign between 13 and 17 September.

Lasting four days, the campaign aims to contain the spread of the polio virus among children between the ages of zero and 15, the group most vulnerable to contracting the disease.

According to the head of the Extended Vaccination Programme (PAV) in the Maputo health service, Alberto Chambal, around 673,000 children and adolescents are expected to be immunized in this round.

"Joint social mobilization is currently underway, and meetings have been held with various stakeholders, including the education sector and the Interfaith Platform for Health Communication (PIRCOM), to publicize the vaccination strategy', Chambal said.

He said that vaccination will take place in all health units, schools, churches, crèches, transport terminals and other places with a high concentration of people.

He also recommended that all children who show symptoms of the disease, such as fever, weakness, headaches, muscle aches, loss of mobility or difficulties in getting around, should seek medical attention.

It should be noted that the health authorities in Maputo city detected eight suspected cases of polio during the first half of 2023, but the samples taken and submitted for tests proved negative.

The eighth round of polio vaccination took place from 15 to 19 July and covered the same age group.