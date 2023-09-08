Uganda: Saving the Music Industry Is Still Possible - Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), emphasised that tokenism is one of the factors driving division and killing the entertainment industry.

However, he believes it's not too late to rescue it from drowning.

Kyagulanyi criticised President Museveni for utilising a divisive approach similar to what he has employed with religious leaders and special interest groups.

This strategy involves providing financial incentives to some artistes, resulting in the fragmentation of the industry. He referred to this practice as corruption and bribery, which has been instrumental in sustaining the regime in power.

"Corruption has been the fuel that runs the regime, unfortunately people don't seem to learn. Ever since I rose to the occasion to challenge president Museveni I became in many ways a source of employment to some people who go to the regime to get money to fight me," he said.

"If I was a teacher, the teaching sector would be in danger. If I was a medic, that sector would be danger because the(regime) is attacking the music industry because it produced a person that is giving them headache," he said.

Unfortunately, some artistes he said wrongly view him as the problem instead of the forces fighting against the industry's progress.

He stated that the government aims to ensure that artistes remain dependent and helpless, rather than empowering and protecting them through a comprehensive copyright law.

"They have been fighting every effort to promote the music industry," he claimed.

He emphasised the need for this law to not only be enacted but also enforced, citing Nigeria as an example of a country benefiting from its music industry.

"We have more talents than in Uganda. Artistes are not coming together because the majority of them don't look far. Unfortunately, many of them are not smart enough to see through their lives how they are being used against themselves and against their own colleagues," he said.

Kyagulanyi urged artistes to unite and look beyond petty issues like ego and quick monetary gains.

He encouraged them to embrace their potential and not rely solely on handouts.

Additionally, he highlighted the government's delay in passing the copyright law and questioned their quick action on other bills, implying an intentional effort to keep artistes economically disadvantaged.

He called on artistes to recognize the challenges that the entertainment industry faces and take collective action to advocate for their rights and professional development.