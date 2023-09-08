Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Reinstates Skirt-Chaser Mohadi As Vice President

Kembo Mohadi (file photo).
8 September 2023
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as Vice Presidents.

The two were sworn in by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the State House in Harare, Friday.

In March 2021, Mohadi resigned from the top post after his phone call recordings pestering different women for sex went viral on social media.

He however claimed he was a victim of social media distortions, voice cloning and political sabotage.

● Kembo Mohadi has returned to the position of vice president two years after he resigned due to a sex scandal. pic.twitter.com/yecrgSXDHd-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 8, 2023

● Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi sworn in as VPs pic.twitter.com/UAQft3a1ac-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 8, 2023

