Zimbabwe: Mudenda Re-Elected Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.
8 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF Member of Parliament (MP) Jacob Mudenda has been retained as the Speaker of National Assembly for the third time after running uncontested.

Mudenda was elected in the absence of CCC legislators who came in late with the former sailing through.

He has been sworn in by Chief Justice Luke Malaba who received a cold response from CCC MPs.

CCC legislators however feel aggrieved by the re-election of Mudenda as the speaker of the National Assembly.

Tsitsi Gezi has also retained her position as the Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking after his reelection Mudenda called on legislators from the political divide to unite.

"Let us commit ourselves to the unity of purpose. I wish all of us all prosperity and we can achieve that prosperity and make a difference in our Parliamentary processes if we remain committed and share the unity of purpose," said Mudenda.

More to follow.

