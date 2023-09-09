South Africa: President Ramaphosa Announces Passing of the Honourable Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch

press release

I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebss and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation.

Prince Buthelezi, who served as the democratic South Africa's first Minister of Home Affairs, passed away in the early hours of today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, just two weeks after the celebration of his 95th birthday.

My thoughts and prayers and those of government and our nation go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to share uMntwana waKwaPhindangene's extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country's history for seven decades.

We shall, in due course, reflect more extensively on his extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of our nation.

At this point in time, we embrace the Buthelezi clan in their mourning and pray that the soul of the Prince rests in peace.