Africa: AU Becomes Permanent Member of G20

@_AfricanUnion/Twitter
Heads of State of the 55 African countries in the African Union in Addis Ababa (file photo).
9 September 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

The African Union (AU) has formally taken its seat as a member of G20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as leaders of the world's wealthiest countries gathered in India's capital, New Delhi, for the G20 summit.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in an opening address to the summit.

The AU, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was "invited international organisation".

About the G20

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.