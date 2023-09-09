Africa: AU Becomes Permanent Member of G20

Heads of State of the 55 African countries in the African Union in Addis Ababa (file photo).

The African Union (AU) has formally taken its seat as a member of G20 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as leaders of the world's wealthiest countries gathered in India's capital, New Delhi, for the G20 summit.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in an opening address to the summit.

The AU, a continental body of 55 member states, now has the same status as the European Union - the only regional bloc with a full membership. Its previous designation was "invited international organisation".

About the G20

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

G20 members include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.