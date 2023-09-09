Egypt: President Sisi Partakes in African-European Mini-Summit On Sidelines of G20 Summit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi participated Saturday 09/09/2023 in the African-European mini-summit, which was held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The summit saw the participation of the leaders and representatives from Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, France, South Africa, Nigeria and the Comoros.

Representatives from the European Union, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund also attended the mini- summit.

The summit discussed a host of issues of mutual interest, especially the African Union's membership in the G20, said Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

President Sisi said that such move represents a step in the right direction to provide the opportunity to put the continent's priorities on the international agenda, added the spokesman.

The summit also tackled a host of international issues and their impact on the food security, said the spokesman.

The spokesman further said that President Sisi said that it is necessary to envisage a joint viewpoint in order to promote the governance of the global food security system.

During the mini-summit, the African and European leaders agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and working on attaining optimal benefit from the partnership between the two sides.