Somalia: Somali Govt Troops Carry Out Operation Outside Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Government forces have carried out a sweep on the outskirts of Mogadishu, rounding up dozens of suspects, according to police.

The Somali government's security forces have increased security operations in and around Mogadishu in an attempt to protect Al-Shabaab from conducting revenge attacks.

The operation comes as the government prepares for a significant assault against Al-Shabaab after completing the first phase of the war that started in August 2022.

The Military Police units in charge of the city's security conducted an operation in the suburbs, including Sinka Dheer and Elasha Biyaha, on the Mogadishu-Afgoye corridor.

The troops were spotted searching the public vehicles and houses in the villages along the highway that connects the capital to the Lower Shabelle area's Afgoye district.

The suspects are being questioned at the police station over suspicion that they are collaborating with Al-Shabaab and other armed groups subjecting harm to the population.

The ongoing operations in Mogadishu are the government's security plan to secure the seaside capital, which has a long history of car bombings and targeted assassinations.