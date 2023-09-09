Egypt: Sisi Says Looking Forward to Boosting Relations With EU

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 09/09/2023 expressed willingness to promote cooperation with the European Union (EU) in accordance with the principles of exchanged benefit and mutual interest, as a pillar for maintaining regional integration and stability.

President Sisi, meanwhile, confirmed that the EU is a key partner in the modernization process underway in the various development sectors in Egypt, including mega infrastructure projects, energy projects and green transition.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 2023 G20 Summit, currently taking place in New Delhi, India.

The two sides shared mutual respect of the distinguished Egyptian-European relations and asserted keenness on boosting strategic relations, according to Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy.

The meeting tackled progress of aspects of relation between the two sides, the spokesman said, noting that head of the EU commission highlighted the significance of the "EU-Egypt Partnership priorities until 2027" document that seeks furthering partnership in the upcoming years across all fields.