Egypt: PM Pays Inspection Visit to Grand Egyptian Museum

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Saturday 09/09/2023 followed up on progress in the implementation of the first phase of Metro Line 4, which falls within the framework of carrying out directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to expand the state's green, sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation systems.

The premier's tour of the Metro construction activities, alongside his accompanying delegation, followed an inspection visit of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) earlier in the day.

Madbouli inspected stations located in the environs of the GEM.

The implementation rate at the museum station stands at 40.6 percent, while the progress rate at Remaya station is estimated at 35.6 percent, according to Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir.

Meanwhile, the premier inspected the vicinity of the GEM where 82 percent of the development work following the construction activities has been finalized, in preparation for the anticipated official opening of the museum.

The 42-kilometer long Metro Line 4 comprises 39 stations, out of which 37 are underground and two are sub-surface stations, that are being carried out throughout two phases, tge transport minister added.

The Metro Line 4 is essential in terms of linking 6th of October city and New Cairo by the metro network, the minister said, noting that the fourth line would ease the transportation of passengers in densely populated areas.

The Metro Line 4 is expected to transport some two million commuters daily after finalizing the implementation of its two stages, the minister added.