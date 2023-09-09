Egypt: Cabinet's Media Center Sheds Light On State's Efforts to Support Egyptian Farmers

The State has reinforced its efforts over the past nine years to empower the Egyptian farmer, who is considered a main cornerstone of development and whose role is crucial in attaining food security, especially in light of the daunting challenges facing the agriculture sector on the local and international fronts.

This came in a report published by the Cabinet's Media Center, which included infographics that cast a spot light on the State's adopted strategies and initiatives to support farmers, as part of celebrations marking the 71st anniversary of Farmers' Day.

The State was keen on implementing integrated agricultural policies and launching several initiatives, which put the farmer at the forefront of its priorities, according to the report.

The report also drew attention to the State's efforts, which included opening up international markets for Egyptian agricultural exports.

As many as 405 agricultural products were exported to 160 markets during 2023, according to the report.

The agricultural exports reached 6.5 million tons in 2022, as compared to 4.3 million tons in 2014, with an increase reaching up to 51.2%, noted the report.

Agricultural exports from January 2023 until July 2023 hit about 5 million tons, it added.