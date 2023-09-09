Tunisia: Earthquake in Morocco - Tunisia Offers Condolences to Moroccan People

9 September 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Tunisia on Saturday offered its condolences and sympathy to the Moroccan people and their bereaved families following the violent earthquake which struck several regions of Morocco on Friday night, killing and injuring several people.

Tunisia stands by the side of the brotherly Moroccan people and shares their feelings of sadness at this painful ordeal, beseeching the Almighty to bestow a prompt recovery on the injured and mercy on the victims and welcome them into his vast paradise, reads a Presidency of the Republic press release.

Tunisia also expresses its full and total solidarity with the brotherly Moroccan people at this painful time and its willingness to support Morocco's efforts in the search and rescue operations.

President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed gave instructions to coordinate with the Moroccan authorities to send emergency aid and civil protection teams to support rescue and relief operations, the same source added.

A delegation from the Tunisian Red Crescent is also expected to go there to take part in operations to care for the injured, on the instructions of the President of the Republic.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck several regions of Morocco on Friday evening, killing 820 people and injuring a further 2,000.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.