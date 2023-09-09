South Africa: Presidency, Politicians and MPs Offer Condolences After Death of Political and Cultural Leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi

analysis

Messages of condolences have poured in following the death of Mangosuthu Buthelezi, founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu monarch. Buthelezi died in the early hours of Saturday, 9 September 2023. He was 95.

The Presidency announced the death of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi on Saturday morning, saying he was an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation.

"My thoughts and prayers, and those of government and our nation, go out to the Royal Household who have been blessed to share uMntwana waKwaPhindangene's extended lifetime with him, as well as to the Zulu Nation, and the leadership and membership of the Inkatha Freedom Party.

"Announcements will be made in due course, based on consultations between government and the family, on the arrangements to mourn and honour the Inkosi of the Buthelezi clan as a formidable leader who has played a significant role in our country's history for seven decades," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party was "devastated" by the news of Buthelezi's passing and sent his heartfelt condolences to the family.

"On behalf of the IFP, I offer condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu royal family on the loss of the Zulu nation's long-serving traditional Prime Minister, who gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition...