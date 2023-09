Tunisia: Ten Tunisian Boxers Take Part in Boxing Africa Qualifier for Paris 2024 in Dakar

Tunis — Tunisia's national boxing team (10 men and women) are taking part in the Boxing Africa Qualifier for Paris 2024 Olympic Games, hosted by Dakar, Senegal, on September 9-13.

The Tunisian delegation, which arrived in Dakar on Friday, is composed of Tunisian Boxing Federation President Zied Barbouche, national technical director Montassar Guennouni, national coach Khemais Arfaoui, physiotherapist Rzouga Medyen and ten boxers.

Here is the list of competing boxers:

Hamza Ghazouani (71 kg), Youssef Rafrafi (80 kg), Mehdi Dridi (63.5 kg), Amor Khelifa (57 kg), Alaeddine Zidi (51 kg), Khouloud Hlimi (57 kg), Wafa Hafsaoui (50 kg), Chedha Jelassi (54 kg), Islam Ferchichi (60 kg) and Molka Ben Mabrouk (75 kg).