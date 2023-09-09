Ethiopia: PM Abiy Stresses Need to Enhance Productivity to Attain True Freedom

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stressed the need to enhance productivity in order to attain true freedom.

The days of Pagumen are being marked across the country with various thematic events.

Accordingly, today is designated as the Day of Productivity and being marked under the theme "From Consumer to Producer".

The premier twitted that "To attain true freedom, we must enhance productivity."

"We have a wonderful country with enough water, enough land, and more than enough youth population," Abiy said adding that Freedom becomes meaningless unless we free ourselves from the shackles of dependency.

Ethiopia has embarked upon an important historical journey to cease aid dependency through strengthening agricultural productivity, the prime minister indicated.