Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Capital FM Sports Presenter Sean Cardovillis As an Outstanding Broadcaster

Nairobi — President William Ruto has joined the sports fraternity in mourning Capital FM Sports presenter Sean Cardovillis.

On receiving the sad news of his death on Saturday, the president tweeted a photo with Sean when he interviewed him at the Word Rally Championships (WRC) in Naivasha recently.

"Saddened by the passing of a brilliant and outstanding sports broadcaster Sean Cardovillis. He was a cool, insightful and gifted journalist who played an integral role on our radio stations. We will miss his clear and concise voice, passion and upbeat personality. Our prayers are with his family and media fraternity at this painful time. Rest in Peace, Sean," he said.

The renowned sports commentator who worked here at Capital FM passed away on Saturday morning at his house in Westlands, and his family has been informed.

Reports indicate that he collapsed on the staircase outside his house and the cause of death has not been established.

Capital FM Chairperson MaryAnne Kirubi sent her condolences to the family, describing Sean as an iconic voice in the Sports fraternity.

"I am devastated to learn of the passing of our Sports Presenter Sean Cardovillis who had an extraordinary talent in his work. We stand with the family during this difficult time," she said.

Capital FM's Programmes Director Danny Munyi said, "I have lost a friend and colleague. It is shocking, I still can't believe Sean is no more,."

Sean's powerful commentary and infectious enthusiasm for sports made him a household name locally and internationally.

At Capital FM, we pay tribute to the man who brought sports to life for millions of our listeners around the world.

Cardovillis was a Sports News Presenter and premiered the popular Saturday Music and Sports show and he has previously worked radio stations in Seychelles as a presenter.

Capital FM's Editorial Director Bernard Momanyi said "We have lost a legend. Sean's passion and dedication to bringing the world of sports to our listeners was unmatched and his legacy in the world of sports journalism will forever remain an integral part of our newsroom's identity."

His last interview was with multiple World Champion Faith Kipyegon, which is scheduled to air in today's show.

Once again, we pass our condolences to the family following this devastating report.

Here is Cardovillis' radio interview with double world and Olympic champion, and triple world record holder scheduled to air at 2pm on Saturday, September 9: