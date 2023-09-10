Morocco: Statement On the Earthquake in Morocco

More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.
10 September 2023
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
Washington, DC: The International Monetary Fund today issued the following statement:

"Our thoughts are with the people of Morocco following the devastating earthquake. Our deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones. In this time of grief and need, we stand with the Moroccan people and the Kingdom's authorities, who are dealing with this tragedy. We have been in contact with the authorities and conveyed these sentiments of sorrow and support on behalf of IMF staff, management and the Executive Board."

