Morocco Earthquake - Mountain Areas Searched As Nation Mourns

More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.

Rescuers are searching remote mountain areas of Morocco for survivors, after thousands were killed by the quake. Authorities are surveying the damage, as the country mourns for three days. DW has the latest.

Moroccan rescuers searching remote mountain areas after massive quake

Over 2,000 people killed, with death toll likely to rise further

Spain sending search and rescue contingent

Moroccan officials declare three days of national mourning

Marrakech residents sleep outside after earthquake damaged historic old city

mk/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)