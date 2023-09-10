Morocco Earthquake - Mountain Areas Searched As Nation Mourns

USGS
More than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday night - September 8, 2023.
10 September 2023
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Rescuers are searching remote mountain areas of Morocco for survivors, after thousands were killed by the quake. Authorities are surveying the damage, as the country mourns for three days. DW has the latest.

  • Moroccan rescuers searching remote mountain areas after massive quake
  • Over 2,000 people killed, with death toll likely to rise further
  • Spain sending search and rescue contingent
  • Moroccan officials declare three days of national mourning
  • Marrakech residents sleep outside after earthquake damaged historic old city

This live blog is Sunday's latest on the earthquake. For a rundown of Saturday's events, please click here.

mk/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)
