South Africa: History Beckons for the Boks As World Cup Defence Kicks Off

10 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The South African squad arrived in France in top form, bristling with world-class players.

The four years between Rugby World Cups have been anything but normal for everyone. For the world champion Springboks they couldn't have been harder, yet somehow they've arrived in France in fine fettle.

The burning question is whether the Boks are good enough to win Rugby World Cup 2023. The simple answer is yes. But they could lose in a tough quarterfinal on a marginal call. That's how fine the margins are between the world's top four teams.

Any one of France, Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa could win this tournament, and two of them won't make it past the quarterfinals thanks to the dreadful decision to do the pool stage draw three years ago.

The rugby landscape was a vastly different place in the midst of Covid. The Boks were still ranked No 1 when the draw was done in late 2020, even though they didn't play a Test in the entire year thanks to the pandemic.

What happened with the draw?

That decision was made as part of a quid pro quo in which France guaranteed more income for World Rugby in return for an earlier competition draw.

The theory was that it would give fans more...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.