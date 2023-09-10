Somalia: Shock As a Young Doctor Saving Lives Shot Dead in Central Somalia

Galkayo — Unknown armed gunmen killed Dr. Sakariye Abdi Jama in northern Galkayo city under the Puntland state of Somalia, officials said.

The young doctor was shot dead in Al-Haramain Medical Center on Saturday while on duty, saving lives by assailants who immediately escaped from the scene before police arrived.

Puntland's security forces in the Mudug region have not yet made any arrests over the shocking murder which is linked to clan revenge amid recurring killings in the city.

On Sunday, the Puntland doctors' organization went on strike as they demanded that the security agencies arrest the killers and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

With no solution in sight, such tribal feud-related killings repeated in the city of Galkayo and in the Mudug region, in general, have hugely affected the security and stability of the volatile province.

Galkayo has existed as a divided city due to longstanding local tensions between two major clans who dwell in the city. Both hail from Puntland and Galmudug states, according to an official.

A protest over the doctor's killing took place today in the city which is divided into two zones, where the northern portion forms part of Puntland state, while its southern part is governed by the Galmudug administration.