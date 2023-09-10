Ethiopia: PM Abiy Announces Successful Filling of Fourth, Final Round of GERD

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today the successful filling of fourth and final round of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Through our collaborative efforts, God has helped us, the premier wrote on his face-book page.

He congratulated all who have participated in the overall activities of the project by contributing money, time, labor and prayers.

He also urged all Ethiopians to replicate such unity in other national issues.

"There were a lot of challenges. We had been dragged backwards. We had encountered internal challenges and external pressures. We have overcome all these and able to arrive at this stage. However, we have not yet completed climbing the uphill though we have just arrived at the tip of the hill."

The premier has also urged Ethiopians to continue their support until the completion of the dam.