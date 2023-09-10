Ethiopia: PM Abiy Announces Successful Filling of Fourth, Final Round of GERD

10 September 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today the successful filling of fourth and final round of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Through our collaborative efforts, God has helped us, the premier wrote on his face-book page.

He congratulated all who have participated in the overall activities of the project by contributing money, time, labor and prayers.

He also urged all Ethiopians to replicate such unity in other national issues.

"There were a lot of challenges. We had been dragged backwards. We had encountered internal challenges and external pressures. We have overcome all these and able to arrive at this stage. However, we have not yet completed climbing the uphill though we have just arrived at the tip of the hill."

The premier has also urged Ethiopians to continue their support until the completion of the dam.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.