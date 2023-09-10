South Africa: Call to Support Springboks

As the three-time world champions, the Springboks, face off against Scotland in their first game at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, South Africans have been encouraged to support the team.

"On behalf of all South Africans, I would like to wish the Bokke all the best in the World Cup. Do your best and make us proud. Bring it back Bokke!" Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa said.

South Africans can watch the clash of the Springboks against Scotland on Sunday at 17:45 on SuperSport, SABC 2 and SABC+.

The World Cup fixtures runs from Friday 8 September to Saturday 28 October.

"The Springboks represent the best of South Africa. They inspire national unity, and foster social cohesion and national identity. This was captured by President Nelson Mandela during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where the Springboks were a key ingredient to his message of national unity.

"The current Springboks represent this country's diversity and represent South African excellence with their performances," the Minister said.

He made these remarks during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday.

Earlier this week, SuperSport announced a failure to reach an agreement with the SABC on the broadcast rights to the tournament.

"This week began with much concern that most of the country would be unable to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup on SABC channels. This followed an impasse in negotiations between SABC and MultiChoice on broadcast rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"On Monday, I had a discussion with the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, and met with senior executives of the SABC, urging the public broadcaster to find a solution to this impasse with MultiChoice.

"I had made it clear that my interest in this matter was for all South Africans to have access to sport of national interest. I had also made clear the need to find a permanent solution to this matter, as this goes beyond rugby. All South Africans need to be able to watch our sports teams performing on international platforms," the Minister said.

MultiChoice and the SABC reached an agreement on the matter on Thursday.

"Yesterday's developments, where MultiChoice agreed to sub-license broadcast rights to the SABC for the 2023 Rugby World Cup means that millions of South Africans will be able to watch this global showpiece, and to see the Springboks go on to defend their world title.

"I reiterate my call for a permanent solution to be found, as we cannot find ourselves in this situation before major sporting events," Kodwa said.