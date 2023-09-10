Rwanda: Chinese Companies Host Job Fair for Rwandans Who Graduated in China

Around 300 Rwandans who graduated from Chinese universities were on, Saturday, September 9, invited for a job fair where 30 Chinese companies sought to hire some of them.

Hosted in Kigali and organised by the Chinese Embassy and the Rwanda China Alumni Organisation (RCAO), an association of Rwandan students who graduated in China, the event featured companies from fields like telecommunications, agriculture, manufacturing, and so on.

The job fair was initiated in 2019 and was supposed to be an annual event. However, due to issues including Covid-19, its second edition was only held in 2023.

"It's been four years since our last event. I hope this revived platform will continue to create chances and opportunities for Rwandan talents, and contribute to Rwanda's economic development," said Wang Xuekun, the Chinese ambassador to Rwanda, in an address he made at the event.

He noted that more and more Chinese companies are coming to Rwanda to explore opportunities not only in traditional sectors like infrastructure, manufacturing and transportation, but also in emerging ones like e-commerce, vocational training and communications.

"I believe the participation of Chinese companies has become part and parcel of Rwanda's journey to transformation and development," he said.

"We aim to provide a good platform for the employment of Rwandan talents who studied in China, and also for Chinese companies' integration into the Rwandan economy. 30 Chinese companies will provide different opportunities for you - our Chinese alumni today. You have been well-exposed to the culture of both countries, understand both Rwanda and China," Wang told the graduates who turned up for the event.

Patrick Kananga, the Chief Labor and Decent Work Administrator at the Ministry of Public Service lauded the Chinese companies in Rwanda, as well as their government for not only offering scholarships to Rwandan students, but also going an extra mile to make sure that they get jobs after completing their studies.

RCAO's President Theoneste Higaniro said the event demonstrates the willingness of Rwanda and China to collaborate and prosper together.

"The presence of Chinese companies here demonstrates the deep rooted friendship and growing economic ties between Rwanda and China," he noted.

The companies held discussions with the Rwandan graduates who turned up for the job fair, and it is expected that in the next couple of days, some will get hired to work in these companies.