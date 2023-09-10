Morocco: Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Rises to 2,000

Harare — Rescuers were desperately searching through the rubble in isolated mountainous areas of Morocco on Saturday in an effort to find survivors after more than 2,000 people were killed in the deadliest earthquake to strike the country in decades, BBC reports.

Following the earthquake, Morocco will observe three days of mourning, according to the Royal Palace. All public buildings will have their flags flying at half-staff.

According to the interior ministry and Moroccan official television Al Aoula, at least 2,012 people have died and 1,404 others are in serious condition.

Emergency services were sent to earthquake-affected areas, and Moroccan King Mohammed VI ordered the formation of a relief commission to deliver aid to survivors. International help proposals flooded in from nations including Japan, France, and the UAE.

