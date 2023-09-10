Kenya: DP Gachagua Challenges Inclusion of 2022 Election Audit in Bomas Talks

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Bomas Dialogue team lacks the authority to conduct an audit of the 2022 elections.

He called for the removal of this agenda from consideration by the National Dialogue Committee (NDC), saying it has no mandate to audit poll results "because that matter was closed."

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in Meru on Sunday, Gachagua, who had previously dismissed the special peace talks between the Kenya Kwanza government and the Azimio coalition as a futile endeavor, voiced his opposition to including an audit of the 2022 elections.

He argued that the elections have concluded, and revisiting the matter is unnecessary.

"I, along with countless supporters, were initially against these discussions with Azimio. However, when you decided to proceed, we did not oppose; we agreed. But we firmly believe that the agenda regarding the audit of the 2022 elections should be removed from the discussions," stated Gachagua, who was accompanying President William Ruto at the event.

According to Gachagua, the Bomas Bipartisan Committee lacks the constitutional mandate to audit any general election.

"Why is the committee even discussing the agenda to audit the 2022 elections?" he questioned, noting that an audit of the 2022 presidential elections had already been conducted by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court's verdict had affirmed William Ruto's victory as President, following a challenge by Azimio opposition leader Raila Odinga, who had initially rejected the election results.

"The Supreme Court conducted the audit, and a decision was reached in which William Ruto was declared the President," he stressed.

The Deputy President, who has not concealed his dissatisfaction with the ongoing peace talks led by the National Dialogue Committee, urged that the committee refrain from discussing any matters pertaining to the 2022 general election outcomes.

"We do not object to the committee discussing its other agendas, including matters concerning the Independent Boundaries and Elections Commission (IEBC) and the constitution of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary. If they wish to address election-related issues, they should wait until 2027," remarked Gachagua, who urged President William Ruto to maintain focus on the nation's development agenda.

Kiharu constituency Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, a close ally of President William Ruto, also dismissed the special peace talks as a waste of time, advocating for Kenya Kwanza to concentrate on fulfilling its election manifesto.

"We must tell each the truth," he said, "the team in Bomas can only discuss other general issues like the weather but not audit election results," he said.

The 10-member Committee, led by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Azimio One Kenya Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka, is tasked with deliberating on various issues, including the Senate Oversight Fund, non-interference in opposition party affairs, the reopening of election servers, and constitutional matters such as electoral injustices and the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.