Zimbabwe: Highlanders Supporters Run Amok As Battle of Zimbabwe Ends Prematurely

10 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

IT is a match that had all the ingredients for a spectacular afternoon.

The rivalry between old foes, Dynamos and Highlanders had been renewed setting the stage for a bruising battle.

In surrounding areas of Makokoba and Mzilikazi the atmosphere was palpable with excitement and anticipation as fans made a beeline to Barbourfields stadium.

Zimbabwe had been divided along traditional colours - blue against black.

That was all spoiled in a blink of an eye with the match still in its nascent stage.

Dynamos had gone ahead through a Keith Madera volley inside the opening two minutes with Frank Makarati doubling 29 minutes later.

ZRP failing to contain @HighlanderBosso fans as they go on a rampage. (📹 @dt_gatsi ) pic.twitter.com/R7YLakuaU4-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) September 10, 2023

However all hell broke loose towards half time when Highlanders supporters stormed the pitch in protest of match officiating.

The Soweto End, which houses Highlanders supporters, turned its anger by throwing missiles on the pitch.

The restless Bosso supporters could not be contained with Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) unleashing dogs on them.

The match was eventually abandoned as the situation at Barbourfields was untenable for the game to continue.

Running battles between Dynamos supporters and Highlanders ensued with Bosso fans baying for blood.

Consequently several Dynamos supporters were left fighting for their lives when ZRP officers threw teargas canisters as they tried to contain tempers.

ZRP fired warning shots outside the stadium as Bosso supporters continued on a rampage.

Barbourfields, the spiritual home of football in Bulawayo, had manifested a usual demon among Highlanders fans.

Last year at Barbourfields, another match, pitting the country's biggest and most successful clubs was abandoned after angry fans invaded the pitch.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.