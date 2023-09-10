Angola: President João Lourenço Guarantees Resources for Health Works

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço assured Saturday in Luanda that the Executive continues committed to investment in the health sector, with a view to expanding the country's health network.

The Holder of the Executive Branch was speaking to the press at the end of a field trip to the construction works of the General Hospital of Viana and Burn Care Unit of Kilamba, in the country's capital.

João Lourenço stated that the ongoing works in the sector will not stop, having announced for the near future the construction of several health units in other parts of the national territory.

"We still have many units to build across the country, not just Luanda. And for those units, rest assured, there will always be resources," he said.

He stated that the completion of the hospitals in Sumbe, in the province of Cuanza Sul, Ndalatando (Cuanza Norte) and Ondjiva (Cunene) is scheduled for 2024.

The president also announced the start of construction of the health units in Catumbela (Benguela), in Bailundo (Huambo) and Dundo (Lunda Norte), in addition to the already announced Malanje General Hospital.

João Lourenço considered the possibility of the Mbanza Congo Hospital, in the province of Zaire, also being on the list for the year 2024.

In the province of Bengo, the Caxito General Hospital will be inaugurated later this year, in December.

For the country's capital (Luanda), he said that the General Hospital of Cacuaco is expected to open next year.

In addition to the units visited this Saturday, an Oncology Hospital is planned (near the Hospital Dom Alexandre do Nascimento/Palanca area) and another for trauma patients, the latter to deal with situations resulting from road accidents that are frequent in the country and affect, mainly, young people.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of an eye hospital in the Kilamba region, in the Luanda municipality of Belas.

In addition to infrastructure, the President highlighted the investment in staff training, noting that many operate in local reference units, such as, for example, Hospital Cardeal Dom Alexandre do Nascimento and Azancote de Menezes.

According to João Lourenço, most of the young people in these units completed their degree at the Agostinho Neto University (UAN), some specialized in Europe, others in Brazil, and returned to the country, demonstrating a patriotic sense.

The President assessed the works on the burns hospital, an infrastructure to be built in the city of Kilamba, in Luanda, whose works began in March 2022.

Estimated at 149 million euros, the project has financial progress of 8.67 percent and is being implemented in an area of 9.5 hectares. VC/AL/ADR