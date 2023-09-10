Angola: New Airport Completes First Phase of Certification

9 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new Luanda International Airport Dr. António Agostinho Neto (AIAAN) completed this week the first phase of the certification process, after the publication of aeronautical data and information in the world civil aviation circuit, ANGOP has learnt.

The move follows a landing and take-off process of aircraft, called "Flight Check", carried out since August, with King Air B200 type aircraft manned by foreign pilots accredited by the global authority in the sector.

In its document, the Ministry of Transport also informs that the released report contains data on issues of safety, regularity and efficiency of air navigation to ensure the performance of accurate flights on runways 24L/23R of the new Luanda international airport.

The AIAAN certification phase must be completed by the end of October and prior to the submission of amendments to the "Aeronautical Information Publication" (AIP).

The certification process takes place in compliance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which published on September 7th the Flight Check process report, called "Notice to Airman" by AIAAN.

The New Luanda International Airport "Dr. António Agostinho Neto", located in the urban district of Bom Jesus, in the country's capital, occupies an area of 1,324 hectares and has capacity for 15 million passengers and a volume of goods of 50,000 tons per year. OPF/BA/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.