Angola: New Airport Completes First Phase of Certification

Luanda — The new Luanda International Airport Dr. António Agostinho Neto (AIAAN) completed this week the first phase of the certification process, after the publication of aeronautical data and information in the world civil aviation circuit, ANGOP has learnt.

The move follows a landing and take-off process of aircraft, called "Flight Check", carried out since August, with King Air B200 type aircraft manned by foreign pilots accredited by the global authority in the sector.

In its document, the Ministry of Transport also informs that the released report contains data on issues of safety, regularity and efficiency of air navigation to ensure the performance of accurate flights on runways 24L/23R of the new Luanda international airport.

The AIAAN certification phase must be completed by the end of October and prior to the submission of amendments to the "Aeronautical Information Publication" (AIP).

The certification process takes place in compliance with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which published on September 7th the Flight Check process report, called "Notice to Airman" by AIAAN.

The New Luanda International Airport "Dr. António Agostinho Neto", located in the urban district of Bom Jesus, in the country's capital, occupies an area of 1,324 hectares and has capacity for 15 million passengers and a volume of goods of 50,000 tons per year. OPF/BA/NIC