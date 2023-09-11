Rwanda: Christians Brave Rain to Grace Irimbere's Concert

Worship leader Christian Irimbere had a great concert despite a downpour that posed a challenge on the evening of Sunday, September 10.

Staged at Christian Life Assembly (CLA), the concert was one of the rare occasions where the Gospel artiste organised his own event.

By 6pm when the concert got underway, it had started to rain, but a fair number of people still showed up to get it going.

Gospel artistes Arsene Tuyi and Christophe Ndayishimiye treated the audience to splendid curtain raising performances that pretty much lit up the show from the word go.

Tuyi for instance put up a composed but passionate performance on his guitar, belting out both his new and old songs that are fairly popular in Christian circles.

'Impamvu Yibyishimo' and 'Amagufwa Yumye' are two of the songs he sang before wrapping it up with 'Calvary Ndahagera,' a song that is loved by many.

The main artiste Irimbere came to the stage about 30 minutes later, introducing himself with "Numugabo Ndamwemera," a track that talks about the goodness and power of God.

He then sang songs including 'Ntiwansize' and 'Ngwino Wiganzire,' before he invited gospel music legend Alexis Dusabe to grace the stage.

Later on, Irimbere returned to conclude the concert with a couple of songs including 'Ndi Hano' his best hit so far.

It is understood that the event doubled as a platform for live recording of some of Irimbere's new songs.

Irimbere started singing in church at a very young age but embarked on a solo music career in 2016.