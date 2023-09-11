Zimbabwe: 'No Diplomatic Impasse Between Zambia and Zimbabwe'

11 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Musenge Mulimba | Znbc

ZAMBIA'S Minister of Information and Media Director Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says there is no diplomatic impasse between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr. Kawana says President Hakainde Hichilema was represented by Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kabubo at the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa contrary to what some people are saying.

Speaking when he appeared on a phone in program at Mafken radio in Mufulira Mr. Kawana said the relationship between Zambia and Zimbabwe remains cordial.

He further said there was nothing sinister with former head of state EDGAR LUNGU attending the inauguration of Mr. Mnamgagwa.

And Mr. Kawana also insisted that the government is not pursuing the former first family.

He said the law enforcement agencies are pursuing law breakers in line with the law.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana assured Zambians that the government is working on reducing the mealie meal prices.

He said the government has put up measures to ensure that the prices of mealie meal are normalized.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.