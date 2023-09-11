South Africa: Boks Make a World Cup Winning Statement

The moment when the Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup winners 2019.

The Springboks have scorched their way to a statement-making win against Scotland at the Rugby World Cup.

Stade Vélodrome, France. Temperature, 28C. Humidity, high. "It's like playing rugby in Durban," says Nick Mallett.

From the very first kick-off the Scots are under pressure when Manie Libbok chips wide. Probably too early for that, but if the bounce had been kinder, Cheslin Kolbe may well have been in business.

Almost, as if provoking the Scots out wide, Libbok has gone for the high up-and-under onto the wings three times.

South Africa get a very important scrum penalty, but Libbok misses the penalty. The score remains 0-0 nil as Manie Libbok lines up a penalty in the easiest of positions. This time (phew!) he nails it.

Scotland are not doing well in the set pieces. Again they lose their own lineout. They're lucky it hasn't cost them points.

Out and out pressure leads to a penalty to the Springboks which Libbok converts. The six point lead is significant.

It's unfortunate for the Springboks that on 25 minutes Eben Etzebeth leaves the field, presumably for injury. But Finn Russell is downright lucky to get away with a marginal shoulder charge on Kurt-Lee Arendse.

While neither team gets over the advantage line, the Boks have seemed more organised.

On 30 minutes, however, Darcy Graham sells a perfect dummy that could well have led to a try if Libbok hadn't made a try scoring tackle. Scotland seems to have settled down and are competing effectively in all phases.

On halftime there is a sight not often seen on a rugby field. The Bok scrum gets pushed back, conceding a penalty that Russell converts.

The Springboks go into halftime with a three point lead, but Scotland is growing in strength.

Significantly, the first scrum after halftime results in a clear penalty for South Africa but Libbok doesn't have the range.

The Boks have come up fighting.

The Boks are within five metres for what seems like hours - but then the forward power kicks in. A dominant try for Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Sadly, Libbok, when it matters, has kicked badly. It could be fatal.

Then, in a few seconds, the Boks get everything right. A turnover ruck, a fast pass to Libbok, a magical kick pass into the hands of Kurt-Lee Arendse who scores in the corner. The cherry on the cake? Faf de Klerk scores the conversion from right on the edge of the field.

Suddenly South Africa lead by 18-3.

On 55 minutes, Scotland get a scrum and they need something special - but they concede a penalty instead. A huge moment in the match. But immediately there is another critical moment. Scotland concede another scrum penalty that Faf misses.

The Scots, fighters one and all, don't ever look like giving up, but the Bok forwards are now dominant, leaving the Scots very little room to move.

For a long six minutes Scotland are making all the play, but then Cheslin Kolbe runs beautifully to put the pressure back on the Scots.

Grant Williams makes the break of the match when he runs the full length of the field, stopped only by a desperate ankle tap from Finn Russell.

The Boks have done the job - but they have done more than that. They have made a tournament winning statement. Scotland the Brave (and brave they have been) find themselves with their backs against the wall.

South Africa (2 tries) 18-3 (0 tries) Scotland