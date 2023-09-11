Tanzania: Govt Throws Weight on ICT Training

Dodoma — THE government through Digital Tanzania Project is set to spend 4.7billion US dollars (equivalent to 11.75tri/-) to train 500 civil servants in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in efforts to deal with emerging technological challenges.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Mohammed Khamis Abdulla said the government has lined up a number of strategies that advocate for youth innovation in ICT, development of patent rights and startups for business.

The PS revealed this on Saturday during the signing of a bonding agreement between the ministry and the first batch of 20-civil servants who lineup for ICT training abroad as the government wants to tap opportunities available in the digital economy.

The government will spend almost 3.89bn/- for the batch, whereas as per Training Needs Assessment (TNA) they will learn various courses, including cyber security and forensics, network design and administration, business analysis, software development and administration.

Other courses are Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machines learning, internet of things and big data analytics.

"Emerging technologies are key in the digital economy and industrial economy as they are important actors to national development, we have outlined the needs and Tanzania Digital Projects is well planned to ensure we have enough experts in ICT" said Mr Abdulla.

The Permanent Secretary urged the beneficiaries to study hard so that upon completion, the government can reap big from its investment, including increased performance and productivity in the digital economy since ICT is key.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Committee that oversees ICT experts training through Digital Tanzania Project, Ms Salome Kessy underscored the need to return home and serve the country.

She said of the 500 civil servants, 50 will undergo long courses and 450 listed for short courses and the ultimate goal is to have Training of Trainers who will pass over the knowledge to others since the training cost abroad cannot cover every one in need.

The government will construct two ICT-Centres of Excellence in Dodoma and Kigoma in emerging technologies whereas through the Digital Tanzania Project, eight innovation centres will be set up in Arusha, Mwanza, Tanga, Dar es Salaam, Lindi, Mbeya, Zanzibar and Dodoma.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of State in the President Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance Mr Xavier Daudi advised them to study hard as the government is committed to improve skills for efficiency and value for money.