South Africa: Can Man of the Match Margeman Be Bafana's Saviour?

SuperSport United midfielder Grant Margeman earned himself a Man of the Match award after Bafana Bafana's friendly match against Namibia on Saturday.

With coach Hugo Broos previously emphasising the need to freshen up the squad with new talent, Margeman grabbed his chance at the Orlando Stadium.

The 25-year-old was featuring in his first national team game under Broos, having last played for South Africa at the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament.

Although Namibia held their hosts to a 0-0 draw, Margeman might have presented his case to the Belgian tactician for future consideration.

"I think it was a very interesting game for us," Broos told the media.

"We said before the game that we should give chances to new players to prove themselves and show themselves. That was the most important goal. The result was secondary."

Margeman was called up to step in for Njabulo Blom who Broos said inconsistent performances at Major League Soccer side St Louis City FC cost him his national team place.

This leaves Blom with some hard work to do and reclaim his Bafana spot from the SuperSport man who has also been one of Matsatsantsa's top performers this season.

Also making his international football debut on Saturday was TS Galaxy captain Mlungisi Mbujana, who came on as a second-half substitute to partner Margeman in central midfield.

Another midfielder Kobamelo Kodisang was also handed his maiden senior national team run by Broos.

"In the first half we were searching a bit and you have that when you have so many new players in your team," said the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach.

"They are not used to playing together so they need a little bit of adaptation."

The Bafana new boys will be hoping for another chance against DR Congo in Tuesday's international friendly match.