Kenya: Omanyala Wipes Off Budapest Disappointment With Commanding Victory in Zagreb

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala wiped off the disappointment of finishing seventh at the World Championships with an assured win at the Zagreb Continental Gold Tour on Sunday night.

Omanyala clocked an impressive 9.94 seconds to win the race ahead of Jamaican Oblique Seville and Olympic Champion Marcell Jacobs respectively.

The Kenyan had a disappointing finish at his first ever World Championship final in Budapest, where he came home a disappointing seventh, and after the final admitted that his body had refused to fire.

Having gone in to Budapest in fine form and several sub-10 performances under his name, the 27-year old had been confident of becoming the first ever African to medal at the Worlds in the 100m, but things didn't turn out his way.

However, in Zagreb, he showed that he had dusted that disappointment aside with a brilliant performance. He put in his traditional blazing finish in the final 50m, as he edged off a hugely talented field.

Seville clocked 10.07 at second place while Jacobs was third in 10.08.

This was a perfect warm up for the African record holder, and a massive confidence boost ahead of this weekend's Diamond Trophy final in Eugene.