Kenya: Mercurial Chepkoech Adds Second Career World Record to Her Name

Nairobi — Beatrice Chepkoech earned a second World Record stripe to her name after setting a new 2,000m steeplechase world best at the Boris Hanzekovic Memorial, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting

Chepkoech who paced Faith Kipyegon to her 5,000m World Record in Paris earlier on this year seemed to have rubbed off some of the gold dust from the multiple world champion as she clocked five minutes, 47.42 seconds, shedding off almost five seconds of the previous record set by Gesa Felicitas Krause in 2019.

Krause ran five minutes, 52.80 seconds to set the previous mark.

"I had one world record and now I have two, so I am lucky. It is all about staying focused and positive, and I thank God I was able to run well during the season," Cheokoech, who won silver at the World Championships in Budapest said.

The 32-year old Kenyan stuck to her usual front-running tactic and it paid off as she put in daylight between herself and the rest of the pack from early on.

Compatriot Winnie Jemutai came second and finished very close to the record, running two seconds out as she clocked five minutes, 52.92 seconds.

She had to battle Slovanian Merusa Mismas at the home stretch to come in second, outsprinting her at the final barrier to also set a new personal best time.

Chepkoech, who is set to compete at the Diamond League Final in Eugene next weekend, is also preparing for the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga on October 1, where she will contest the mile as part of the Kenyan team alongside Faith Kipyegon and Nelly Chepchirchir.