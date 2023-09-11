South Africa: Two Years After UPL Chemical Inferno Outside Durban, Still No Sign of a Criminal Trial

Pixabay
(file photo).
11 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

It has been more than two years since a massive flood of pesticides and other toxic chemical residue spilt from a warehouse to poison fish, soil, air, water and the marine environment north of Durban. Yet there is no indication that the UPL group will be appearing in court any time soon to face criminal charges.

The Mumbai-based company - the fifth largest agrochemicals company in the world after Bayer, Corteva, Syngenta and BASF - has argued from the outset that it was a victim of deliberate arson at the height of the July 2021 riots.

The company's security measures and "state-of-the-art safety features" at its brand-new Cornubia chemical warehouse were simply overwhelmed. Large volumes of water used by firefighters also caused toxic chemicals to "overrun catchment devices", the company said in a statement five days after the chemical leak and explosion.

In other words, it was just one of those very unfortunate incidents and the company was not to blame.

But that was not the view held by many members of the public - or the Green Scorpions (the government's special environmental management inspectorate) which presented a criminal docket to the Director of Public Prosecutions on 20 June 2022.

It is understood that the case docket recommends the prosecution of UPL on a range of criminal charges in terms of the National Environmental Management Act (Nema), the National Water Act, the Major Hazard Installation Regulations and other laws or regulations.

Yet more than a year after the docket was finalised, the National Prosecuting Authority has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.