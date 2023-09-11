Kenya: Odinga Accuses National Govt of Frustrating County Projects

10 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — Raila Odinga, the leader of the ODM party, has voiced his criticism of the National Government for encroaching on projects that should fall under the purview of County Governments.

Speaking at Magena Market in Kisii county, Odinga expressed his concern over what he perceives as a breach of devolution principles, asserting that President Ruto should respect the roles and responsibilities of county administrations.

The Azimio leader emphasized the importance of funds flowing from the national government to county governments, enabling governors to execute projects within their jurisdictions.

"Funds should stream down from national government to county governments and governors should be left to do these projects," said Odinga.

He particularly highlighted the need for affordable housing projects to be managed by governors, suggesting that the funds allocated for such initiatives should be entrusted to leaders like Simba Arati for effective implementation.

Furthermore, Odinga stressed the need to grant counties greater autonomy in conducting devolved projects related to agriculture, health, and roads. He argued that key aspects, including the employment of healthcare workers and the construction of feeder roads, should remain under the purview of county governments.

The event, hosted by Governor Simba Arati and attended by notable figures such as Ochillo Ayacko and Gladys Wanga, aimed to discuss and advocate for the protection of devolution and the preservation of county-level governance. Several Members of Parliament, including Clive Gisairo (Kitutu Masaba), Anthony Kibagendi (Kitutu Chache South), Irene Mayaka (Nominated), and Suna West MP Peter Masara, were also in attendance, along with Dr. Philip Nyanumba, Speaker of the Kisii County Assembly, and ODM's National Treasurer, Timothy Bosire.

