Kenya: Meru to Get a State Lodge, President Ruto Says

10 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Meru — President William Ruto has announced plans for the government to build a State Lodge in Meru County, signaling his commitment to diversifying the presidency and fostering closer engagement with the people.

Speaking at an interdenominational prayer service in Laare, Meru County on Sunday, President Ruto explained that his decision to construct a state lodge in Meru is rooted in his aspiration to be more accessible to the citizens and address their concerns without the need to frequent Nairobi.

"I have secured government land here in Meru, and my intention is to establish a state lodge right here to address the nation's issues in Meru," he said.

Currently, Kenya has three official state houses, located in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

Furthermore, the government has officially gazetted five State Lodges, situated in Kisumu, Sagana, Garissa, Kisii, and Kakamega.

If the president fulfills his commitment to construct an additional lodge in Meru, the tally of official residences designated for Kenya's head of state will increase to nine, reflecting a notable expansion in official presidential accommodations.

