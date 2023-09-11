Kenya: Ruto Reiterates Govt Support to Farmers to Guarantee Food Security

Meru — President William Ruto has reiterated his government's commitment to support farmers, saying food security remains his top priority.

Speaking at an interdenominational prayer service in Laare, Meru County on Sunday, the head of state said his government will continue supporting farmers with inputs and market access.

"We are determined to harness the agricultural potential of our county to enhance food production, rather than relying on food imports," President Ruto declared.

He emphasized the need for Kenya to reduce its dependency on foreign food sources, citing the staggering annual expenditure of Sh500 billion on food imports.

He underscored the potential to redirect these funds toward vital national development initiatives by revitalizing the agricultural sector.

President Ruto revealed that his administration is actively working to secure foreign markets for Kenyan agricultural products.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that our farmers reap the rewards of their hard work," he stated.

Specific efforts include a Ksh 600 million investment in the coffee industry and the removal of taxes in the tea sector.

He also expressed his commitment to transform the sector with bold measures, emphasizing the shift from exporting raw materials to exporting value-added products that would fetch higher returns for Kenyan farmers.

"We no longer intend to market our tea in sacks; our goal is to package it for supermarket shelves," President Ruto affirmed.

In addition to his agricultural reform agenda, he seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to cartels operating within the agricultural sector. Regional leaders joined in calling for decisive action against these cartels, particularly in the milk, coffee, and miraa industries.