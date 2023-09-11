Uganda: National Unity Platform Countrywide Tour Shows Our National Appeal - Bobi Wine

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine, has said that the widespread support the party is receiving across the country indicates that it is not solely a Buganda party.

During his countrywide tour, Kyagulanyi brought the town of Luweero to a standstill on Friday.

The purpose of the tour is to rally support and engage with citizens nationwide.

Addressing the locals in Luweero, Kyagulanyi rejected the notion that NUP is confined to Buganda, stating that their tour has demonstrated support from various parts of the country.

"It is not true that NUP is only in Buganda. You have witnessed how people have embraced us in different regions. We are committed to bringing change to this country," he told the crowds that had turned out.

Kyagulanyi expressed concern over President Museveni's failure to deliver on promises made to the people of Luweero.

Luweero, known for its significance in Uganda's political history, witnessed a massive turnout of supporters and curious bystanders as Kyagulanyi's motorcade passed through its streets.

The atmosphere was electric with excitement and anticipation, as people eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the charismatic leader.

During his speech, Kyagulanyi addressed the need for change and spoke about the aspirations of the Ugandan people.

He touched upon issues such as social justice, youth empowerment, and economic opportunities, resonating with the audience.

This tour is part of Kyagulanyi's ongoing efforts to connect with citizens at the grassroots level, listen to their concerns, and share his vision for a more inclusive and democratic Uganda.

Kyagulanyi expressed sadness that, even after 37 years since the end of the 1981-86 NRM Bush war, the people of Luweero continue to suffer from unhealed trauma and broken promises.

He also criticised the NRA rebels for transforming Luweero into a place of misery through "murder and plundering".

While acknowledging some achievements of Museveni's government over the past 37 years, Kyagulanyi emphasised that there are still many areas that need improvement, which NUP aims to address.

In the Greater Luweero sub-region, some political leaders have raised concerns about being marginalised by the government in terms of development, despite their contributions to the conflict that led to the regime coming into power in 1986.

Following the ruling party's poor performance in the central region during the 2021 presidential election, there have been discussions on how to regain the support of the region with the highest number of voters in the country.

In the 2021 general elections, Museveni lost the Buganda vote for the first time to his main challenger Kyagulanyi.

The NRM also lost several parliamentary seats to NUP.

Analysts attribute these losses to issues such as continuous land conflicts, high unemployment rates, poor service delivery, unfulfilled pledges, and brutality by security agencies.

While NRM emerged victorious in the presidential and parliamentary elections nationwide, their performance in the Buganda region was significantly weaker compared to NUP under Kyagulanyi's leadership.

NUP, now with the majority of opposition Members of Parliament, has replaced the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) as the leading opposition party.