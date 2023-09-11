Africa CDC Statement On the Africa Union's Recognition As a Permanent Member of the G20

press release

Today, 09 September 2023, Africa CDC celebrates the news from the group of 20 largest economies (G20) as it welcomes and acknowledges the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the G20 at the New Delhi summit.

The AU, strongly representing the voice of 55 AU member states and around 1.4 billion Africans, now stands alongside the European Union as the second continental and regional intergovernmental organization to attain permanent membership in the G20. This development signifies Africa's ascent as a significant player on the world stage, ready to champion causes and concerns of the continent, that is home to the planet's largest free trade area.

In light of this achievement, Africa CDC extends its heartfelt congratulations to the entire African continent, to the African Heads of State and government and to the leadership of the African Union Commission who have diligently guided this endeavour. Their unwavering commitment has paved the way for Africa to take a leading role in addressing socio-political and economic issues, and advancing regional integration on the global stage.

Africa CDC commends the G20 for the commitment to eliminate Hunger and Malnutrition, foster the Digital Ecosystems for Health, strengthen Global Health and implement One Health Approach, and strengthen the global health architecture for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPPR) with a strong support to local manufacturing of vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and consumables.

Per its mandate, and as the continental public health institution for Africa, Africa CDC will represent African countries to the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting. Equally, Africa CDC is committed to leveraging this new position to advance shared values and advocate for the interests of Africa including in all other multilateral organizations (Global Fund, Pandemic Fund, Gavi, CEPI and others). This is time for Africa to act!

If you would like to learn more about Africa CDC's role to advance public health goals on the continent, please contact us at NakwafilaN@africa-union.org