Uganda: Archbishop Kaziimba Urges Churches Report Suspicious Individuals

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has called upon leaders of all churches in Uganda to gather information about new members in their congregations.

Additionally, he has encouraged churches to maintain vigilance and report any individuals who appear suspicious within their communities.

Kaziimba emphasized the importance of implementing security checks at church entrances to prevent disruptions during prayer services.

These statements were made during a Holy Communion service at the Patongo Church of Uganda in Agago District, under the jurisdiction of the Kitgum Diocese.

"As you may have heard, the President of Uganda has advised us to remain watchful in our congregations.It is crucial that we exercise caution,"he said

"When new members join your congregation, let's not only celebrate the increase in numbers, but also take the time to gather information about each new member," Kaziimba added.

The Archbishop's plea follows President Museveni's recent disclosure that places of worship are potential targets for threats.

As a result, increased security measures have been ordered for these locations.

Archbishop Kaziimba has also appealed to the government to intervene in the Apaa land conflict to ensure peace and stability between the Madi and Acholi communities.

Furthermore, he has requested assistance from the Uganda Wildlife Authority in developing strategies to prevent wild animals, particularly elephants from Kidepo National Park, from encroaching on neighboring communities and destroying their crops.

The Archbishop mentioned receiving reports from the Dioceses of Kitgum, Soroti, Sebei, and Kumi about incidents of cattle raiding by the Karamojong community, leading to harm and losses for the affected communities.

"I have been informed of unfortunate incidents of cattle raiding by our brothers and sisters from Karamoja.

I have instructed the Dioceses of Karamoja and North Karamoja to educate the people in the Karamoja region, emphasizing the need for a change in mindset and work ethics,"he said.

On Sunday, he plans to visit Pader District, followed by Kitgum District on Monday.