Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake - Football Federation Cancels Morocco-Brazil Olympic Friendly

Rabat — The exhibition game between the Moroccan and Brazilian Olympic teams, set for 8 p.m. on Monday at the Fez Sports Complex, has been canceled by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

"This action is due to the state of national mourning that will last for three days in response to the destructive earthquake that struck several regions of the Kingdom on Friday night," the FRMF stated on Sunday.

"In these unfortunate circumstances, the national soccer community offers its sympathy and condolences to the affected families and hopes for a quick recovery for those who were injured," the statement concludes.