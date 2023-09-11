Morocco: Al Haouz Earthquake - Qatari Rescue Team's Presence Stems From Prior Coordination With Moroccan Authorities - Crew Leader

Marrakech — Major Khaled Abdullah Al-Hemidi, the head of the Qatari rescue team who had arrived in Marrakech on Sunday to assist with relief operations following the Al Haouz earthquake, said that the Qatari team's presence was the result of prior coordination with Moroccan authorities.

Major Khaled Abdullah Al-Humaidi, in a statement to MAP, explained that the Qatari team members would serve as support for the Moroccan rescue crews at two designated locations, based on what has been agreed upon through coordination with Moroccan officials.

Currently, search and rescue teams from the United Kingdom, Spain, and Qatar are working alongside Moroccan crews in the affected areas.

The response to offers of assistance and support from various nations is determined by a thorough assessment of the specific needs on the ground by Moroccan authorities.

The earthquake, which struck multiple areas in Morocco last Friday, has prompted a significant outpouring of solidarity from numerous heads of state, governments, and international organizations, as these have extended their condolences and expressed their support for the Kingdom and the Moroccan people in the wake of this natural disaster.