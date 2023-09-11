Sudan: Deadly Airstrike Kills 35+ in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — A crowded market in Sudan's capital of Khartoum witnessed a devastating attack with "explosive weapons" earlier this morning, resulting in at least 35 deaths and 60 injures, according to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). According to local volunteers, a military aircraft allegedly carried out the bombing at the Qouro market in southern Khartoum and was characterised as "carnage" by MSF.

"I stopped counting how many wounded had arrived. Double amputation of the arms for one patient, visceral surgeries. The injuries are insufferable", MSF's emergency coordinator Marie Burton stated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Burton added that after enduring nearly six months of war, "the volunteers and medical personnel in Bashair hospital are shocked and overwhelmed by the scale of horror that struck the city today".

MSF emphasised that "explosive weapons" had struck the market, and air strikes and shelling continued.

The airstrike comes days after Sudan's Sovereignty Council head Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan visit to Qatar earlier this week, where he said in a press statement that the rebellion by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) would "soon be quashed, ushering in a period of peace and stability for Sudan".

In an audio recording posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo stated that the RSF remained in Khartoum without any "intention of seeking control over Sudan", but they were determined to continue "fighting until the last soldier".

Hostilities continue to show no signs of abating in Khartoum as clashes resumed between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF throughout the week. Reports of civilian casualties, attacks, and kidnappings continue to emerge from North and South Darfur.